2019 Nissan Maxima updated, starts at $34,845

The 2019 Nissan Maxima ushers in a mild refresh for the new model year that'll cost a little more than last year's model, too.

Buyers looking at the refreshed Maxima will find the starting price bumped to $34,845, which includes an $895 destination charge, Nissan said Monday. The price reflects a $530 increase over the previous model year.

2019 Nissan Maxima

Highlighting the 2019 Maxima is a refreshed exterior with a tweaked V-Motion grille, new headlights, reworked rear fascia, LED taillights, and new quad exhaust tips. The brand has also added the option of semi-aniline diamond-quilted Rakuda Tan leather-appointed upholstery for more expensive trim levels, which Nissan said it first used in the GT-R sports car.

Buyers will also have the option to add Nissan Safety Shield 360 to equip the sedan with a host of active safety features, while Rear Door Alert is now standard on all trims. Each trim also receives an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability as standard, too.

Every Maxima variant still features a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that makes 300 horsepower. The engine is married to a CVT with seven "stepped" gears to mimic the feel of a traditional automatic transmission. The SR trim adds paddle shifters for those who want to take better control of the pseudo-automatic transmission's "gears."

Pricing for the rest of the Maxima trim hierarchy follows:

- Maxima SV, $36,855

- Maxima SL, $39,335

- Maxima SR, $40,425

- Maxima Platinum, $42,335

The largest price bump comes for the SR trim, which costs $850 more for the 2019 model year. All other models see increases of no more than $600.

Nissan will only offer two option packages for the Maxima this time around. One is an SR Premium Package that adds a panoramic sunroof, active safety tech, and the brand's surround view monitor. The second is Platinum Reserve Package that includes 19-inch wheels, heated rear seats, and the semi-aniline diamond-quilted Rakuda Tan leather-appointed upholstery.

The 2019 Maxima is in dealers now.