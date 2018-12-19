2019 Nissan Maxima updated, starts at $34,845

2019 Nissan Maxima
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
December 19, 2018

The 2019 Nissan Maxima ushers in a mild refresh for the new model year that'll cost a little more than last year's model, too.

Buyers looking at the refreshed Maxima will find the starting price bumped to $34,845, which includes an $895 destination charge, Nissan said Monday. The price reflects a $530 increase over the previous model year.

2019 Nissan Maxima

2019 Nissan Maxima

Highlighting the 2019 Maxima is a refreshed exterior with a tweaked V-Motion grille, new headlights, reworked rear fascia, LED taillights, and new quad exhaust tips. The brand has also added the option of semi-aniline diamond-quilted Rakuda Tan leather-appointed upholstery for more expensive trim levels, which Nissan said it first used in the GT-R sports car.

READ THIS: 2019 Nissan Maxima first drive review: Sports sedan subtly reworked

Buyers will also have the option to add Nissan Safety Shield 360 to equip the sedan with a host of active safety features, while Rear Door Alert is now standard on all trims. Each trim also receives an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability as standard, too.

Every Maxima variant still features a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that makes 300 horsepower. The engine is married to a CVT with seven "stepped" gears to mimic the feel of a traditional automatic transmission. The SR trim adds paddle shifters for those who want to take better control of the pseudo-automatic transmission's "gears."

Pricing for the rest of the Maxima trim hierarchy follows:

- Maxima SV, $36,855

- Maxima SL, $39,335

- Maxima SR, $40,425

- Maxima Platinum, $42,335

The largest price bump comes for the SR trim, which costs $850 more for the 2019 model year. All other models see increases of no more than $600.

2019 Nissan Maxima

2019 Nissan Maxima

Nissan will only offer two option packages for the Maxima this time around. One is an SR Premium Package that adds a panoramic sunroof, active safety tech, and the brand's surround view monitor. The second is Platinum Reserve Package that includes 19-inch wheels, heated rear seats, and the semi-aniline diamond-quilted Rakuda Tan leather-appointed upholstery.

The 2019 Maxima is in dealers now. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Nissan Maxima first drive review: Sports sedan subtly reworked 2019 Nissan Maxima first drive review: Sports sedan subtly reworked
2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman 2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman
2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition ushers in the return of suicide doors 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition ushers in the return of suicide doors
2019 Ford Ranger first drive review: The global pickup truck goes American 2019 Ford Ranger first drive review: The global pickup truck goes American
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.