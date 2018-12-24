What's New for 2019: Mitsubishi

If you're in the market for a crossover SUV or a pint-size city car, Mitsubishi has you covered in 2019.

For anything else, well, keep shopping. The Mitsubishi lineup doesn't see many major changes this year, although most of the automaker's four models have some minor updates.

The automaker's Outlander crossover SUV has a subtly revised front end and a few more standard features while the Mirage subcompact adds a new trim level with heated seats and a few other items.

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Mitsubishi showroom this year:

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

- Minor interior updates on LE trim level.

- Roof rails newly optional through dealer accessory departments.

2019 Mitsubishi Mirage

- New Limited Edition trim level with heated seats and 15-inch alloy wheels.

- Cruise control and height-adjustable driver's seat standard on all trims.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

- New front bumper design.

- 18-inch wheels now standard.

- Suspension and steering tweaks for better ride and handling.

- Rear-seat USB port now included.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

- Wider availability of active safety tech.

- SEL trim level dropped.