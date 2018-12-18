2019 Ford Ranger driven, Buick Enspire, 350-kW fast-charger: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Ford Ranger first drive review: The global pickup truck goes American

The 2019 Ford Ranger looks all-American, but it waves more flags than just the stars and stripes.

2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition ushers in the return of suicide doors

Lincoln on Monday announced that suicide doors are back—at least for the 80 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition sedans the automaker commissioned a coach builder in Boston to create next year. At around $100,000 each, the cars are more than double the price of a base 2019 Continental, but they aren't simply full-size sedans with rear-hinged back doors.

2019 GMC Sierra AT4 receives optional off-road performance package

2019 GMC Sierra AT4 enters winter with the option of some extra underhood oomph.

Buick Enspire electric SUV concept

From Motor Authority:

GM trademarks "Enspire" name, likely for new Buick crossover

General Motors has once again filed to trademark the "Enspire" name, which points to the possibility we'll soon see a new Buick crossover by that name.

Born from jets: Saab once built a car with a joystick

Saab has a quirky history that ended too soon with General Motors' Chapter 11 bankruptcy and reorganization the end of last decade. For years, Saab built cars and did things its own way. And one time, the Swedish premium brand even built a car with a joystick control.

2019 Ford Ranger first drive: The mid-size pickup truck pace-setter

The bar for mid-size pickup truck excellence is not high. It takes only a few minutes behind the wheel of the 2019 Ford Ranger to realize that, for the way most drivers use their trucks, it’s the best choice.

EVgo 350-kw DC fast-charge station, Baker, Calif.

From Green Car Reports:

EVgo launches first public 350-kw fast charger

The desert is full of apparitions. The latest is a high-powered DC fast charger for electric cars that don't yet exist.

Former Porsche CEO backing company with TDI-like emissions claim

Former Porsche AG CEO Wendelin Wiedeking, who waged a failed takeover of the Volkswagen Group ten years ago, is reportedly one of the backers of a new venture that, at face value, is making claims that sound very much like those made of what was then the favored tech for VW and Audi: TDI diesel.

Independent group aims to be for emissions what NCAP or IIHS is for crash safety

A newly formed organization called Allow Independent Road-testing (AIR) wants to make impartial emissions ratings available to vehicle shoppers.