2019 GMC Sierra AT4 receives optional off-road performance package

2019 GMC Sierra AT4 with off-road performance package
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
December 18, 2018

2019 GMC Sierra AT4 enters winter with the option of some extra underhood oomph.

On Monday, GMC debuted its new Off-Road Performance Package available for the Sierra AT4. With the optional package, the most rugged of Sierras makes 435 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque. That's up 15 hp and 9 lb-ft over the standard Sierra AT4 when equipped with the 6.2-liter V-8 engine. The factory-installed package also includes 18-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires, a cat-back exhaust system, and a performance air intake. 

CHECK OUT: 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

The slight power bump is on top of the off-road goodies the Sierra AT4 includes. Introduced earlier this year after the 2019 Sierra itself debuted, the AT4 hauls in a 2-inch lift, standard four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and locking differentials, Rancho monotube shock absorbers, and a traction control system with several modes.

Exterior changes include black chrome finishes around the grille, body-color elements around the grille, door handles, and bumper, and red recovery hooks. A head-up display, rear camera mirror, carbon-fiber bed, and active safety features are all optional equipment.

ALSO SEE: 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 first drive review: A few steps forward, a few steps back

A regular Sierra AT4 costs about $53,000, but the added power form the new optional package will set buyers back another $4,940. For comparison, a Ford F-150 Raptor starts under $53,000 and offers up even more capability for the money.

But for those who stand by the big red GMC badge, the package is on sale now.

