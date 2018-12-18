2019 GMC Sierra AT4 receives optional off-road performance package

2019 GMC Sierra AT4 enters winter with the option of some extra underhood oomph.

On Monday, GMC debuted its new Off-Road Performance Package available for the Sierra AT4. With the optional package, the most rugged of Sierras makes 435 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque. That's up 15 hp and 9 lb-ft over the standard Sierra AT4 when equipped with the 6.2-liter V-8 engine. The factory-installed package also includes 18-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires, a cat-back exhaust system, and a performance air intake.

CHECK OUT: 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Review

The slight power bump is on top of the off-road goodies the Sierra AT4 includes. Introduced earlier this year after the 2019 Sierra itself debuted, the AT4 hauls in a 2-inch lift, standard four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and locking differentials, Rancho monotube shock absorbers, and a traction control system with several modes.

2019 GMC Sierra

Exterior changes include black chrome finishes around the grille, body-color elements around the grille, door handles, and bumper, and red recovery hooks. A head-up display, rear camera mirror, carbon-fiber bed, and active safety features are all optional equipment.

ALSO SEE: 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 first drive review: A few steps forward, a few steps back

A regular Sierra AT4 costs about $53,000, but the added power form the new optional package will set buyers back another $4,940. For comparison, a Ford F-150 Raptor starts under $53,000 and offers up even more capability for the money.

But for those who stand by the big red GMC badge, the package is on sale now.