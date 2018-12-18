Restyled 2019 Nissan Murano price rises to $32,315

The 2019 Nissan Murano hauls its updated looks and now costs $32,315, a price that includes a $1,045 mandatory destination fee. That's about $270 more than the outgoing model.

Nissan announced full pricing for the refreshed mid-size crossover on Monday, which pegs the vehicle squarely in the sights of rivals such as the Ford Edge and soon-to-released Chevrolet Blazer. The base price returns a front-wheel-drive Murano with a standard 8.0-inch infotainment screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. No matter which trim a buyer selects, all Muranos feature a 3.5-liter V-6 engine with 260 horsepower paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission.

The better-equipped Murano SV costs $35,485 and adds comforts such as semi-aniline leather-appointed seats with diamond stitching and contrasting piping, and more luxurious interior trim motifs such as "Light Wood Tone" and "Metallic." The SL trim is where buyers will find a sweet spot, more than likely if he or she plans on specifying a Murano with more luxurious options.

Starting at $40,275, the SL trim adds NissanConnect with satellite navigation, an optional technology package that includes Nissan's Safety Shield 360, and more. Both the SL and SV trims are eligible to add an SV Premium Package, which tacks on a panoramic moonroof, intelligent rearview mirror, Bose premium audio, and other niceties.

The Murano tops out at $44,575 for a front-wheel-drive model with the Platinum trim. Here, all the optional goodies are standard from other trims.

2019 Nissan Murano

For those looking at all-wheel drive, the feature adds $1,600 to every trim, meaning the least expensive way to have Nissan's mid-size crossover with power heading to all four wheels is the Murano S AWD, which will set buyers back $33,915.

All 2019 Muranos also benefit from a mild styling refresh, which includes a more prominent chrome-ringed grille, revised LED taillights, and adds a few new exterior color choices. A new blue paint hue comes from the brand's halo sports car, the Nissan GT-R.