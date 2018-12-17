US-China trade war, Lincoln Continental Coach Edition, VW electric dune buggy: What's New @ The Car Connection

China to temporarily cut on tariffs for US-made cars

China confirmed it will cut tariffs on American-built cars as part of a ceasefire temporary agreement in the ongoing trade war between the two countries.

2019 Nissan Murano first drive review: Steady as she goes

Way back in 2003, Nissan brought out the first Murano, a nimble car-based crossover that banked on style as much as it did substance. It was different from most SUVs because it was car-based and avoided the trucklike ride of its body-on-frame competitors while still retaining a commanding view from the driver’s seat. It was what most customers wanted, the original Murano was a sales hit.

Mercedes-Benz Metris van recalled for leaky fuel hoses

Mercedes-Benz issued a new recall for the Metris van over leaky fuel hoses due to the improper use of a tool to affix the clamp during production.

2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition

From Motor Authority:

2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition: Suicide doors are back

Next year, 80 2019 Lincoln Continental owners will bring back memories of Lincoln’s 1960s glory days when they open their car’s doors.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA teased ahead of 2019 CES

Mercedes-Benz will use next month's 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for the world debut of its redesigned CLA. The car is expected in showrooms next summer as a 2020 model and will serve as a sportier alternative to the similarly sized A-Class sedan which launches for 2019.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 #001 headed to auction for charity

Following the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Ford will use the potent pony car to give back for charity.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept

From Green Car Reports:

Fun revival: Electric dune buggy could join VW I.D. line

What's old is new, and what's new is old.

Infiniti readies electric SUV concept for Detroit auto show

Tesla has rocked the luxury car market in the U.S. to its core with the Model S and Model X, and is now doing the same to the aspirational lower end of the car market and even the mainstream market with its Model 3.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric price tag meets Chevy Bolt EV, beats it come April

If you happen to be in California, rejoice; the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric will arrive at dealerships in January, at just $37,495.