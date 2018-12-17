2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition ushers in the return of suicide doors

Lincoln on Monday announced that suicide doors are back—at least for the 80 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition sedans the automaker commissioned a coach builder in Boston to create next year. At around $100,000 each, the cars are more than double the price of a base 2019 Continental, but they aren't simply full-size sedans with rear-hinged back doors.

To create the 2019 Continental Coach Edition, Lincoln contracted coachbuilder Cabot near Boston to add 6 inches to the car's wheelbase and to rework the rear door handles to flow with the front door handles, which remain electrically operated. After a Coach Edition Continental leaves the automaker's Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant, Cabot cuts the car at its center roof pillar to lengthen the frame and to install the longer rear doors. Additionally, a custom Cabot flow-through center console is included.

Cabot, which goes by the trade name Royale Limousine, builds stretched Lincoln MKT crossovers.

Tugging on the rear door handles pulls the doors out up to 90 degrees for easier entry and exit, and once inside, rear-seat passengers will find stowaway tray tables, tablet holders, audio and climate controls on a dedicated screen, and a wireless charging pad.

All 80 examples will come with a rear-door sill plate to mark the car's significance and a plaque in the rear center console that each buyer can customize. No matter each of the 80 Continental Coach Edition sedans is ordered, all cars will feature a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine with 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. Inside, the Continental Coach Edition can be fitted with either Lincoln's Chalet or Thoroughbred Black Label interior themes. The Continental's full exterior color palette is optional, however.

If buyers miss out on the 80 Coach Editions planned for 2019, Lincoln said the special Continental will return for the 2020 model year again as a limited-production car. In the future, perhaps that may change.

Tim Sterling, Lincoln Continental chief engineer, told Motor Authority the suicide doors are possible for mass production, but not on the Continental's current wheelbase.

The nostalgia and added luxury will cost buyers a tick above $100,000 when the car reaches dealerships in July 2019.