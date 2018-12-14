Waymo's self-driving cars, Lincoln Continental revives suicide doors, Hyundai Santa Fe diesel dead: What's New @ The Car Connection

Arizona tallies 21 assault cases against Waymo self-driving cars

Not everyone is completely in love with Waymo's self-driving cars zipping around local Arizona roads.

Study: Mazda least expensive automaker when it comes to check engine light problems

A new study from CarMD found Mazda is the lest expensive car to repair when a check engine light surfaces on the dashboard.

Toyota to replace 65,000 defective Takata airbag inflators

Toyota on Wednesday issued a follow-up recall to replace defective Takata airbag inflators—again—on 65,000 vehicles. This time, however, Toyota said that it will replace the inflators with new units produced by another third-party supplier.

Lincoln Continental suicide doors teaser Dec. 2018

From Motor Authority:

Lincoln teaser foreshadows return of Continental's suicide doors

After unending rumors, Lincoln appears to have teased the return of suicide doors for the Continental flagship sedan.

Infinti to preview electric SUV at 2019 Detroit auto show

Get ready for yet another concept from Infiniti. The Japanese firm on Friday released a teaser shot of a concept previewing an electric crossover SUV currently in the works.

2020 Toyota Supra #001 headed to Barrett-Jackson's 2019 Scottsdale auction

Toyota in October announced that its reborn Supra would debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit and that the first retail example would be auctioned off for charity.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe first drive

From Green Car Reports:

RIP 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe diesel, we never knew ye

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe diesel experiment is over before it began.

2019 Audi e-tron side-camera system: Is the U.S. missing out?

Side-camera systems, replacing side mirrors, have been one of the de rigueur symbols of the future on auto-show concept cars for, well, pretty much this entire century so far.

Porsche already has a prototype that will charge faster than its 350-kw Taycan

The Porsche Taycan, when it arrives toward the end of 2019, will likely have the quickest, highest-power DC fast charging of any production vehicle.