Toyota Tacoma recalled for brake fluid leak; Land Cruiser and Lexus LX 570 for seatbelt sensor error

Toyota on Thursday issued two new recalls for its pickup truck and its largest SUVs. The recalls affect the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, and the Toyota Land Cruiser and its Lexus LX 570 twin.

The recalls are separate from one another; the Tacoma recall involves leaking brake fluid, while the Land Cruiser and LX 570 recall surrounds seatbelt sensor errors that could affect airbag deployment.

Owners of 2018 and 2019 model year Tacomas will receive notice of a recall that concerns a seal in the brake master cylinder. The recall covers 44,000 trucks.

The company said that an improper manufacturing process by a supplier could lead to damage in the brake master cylinder and leak brake fluid internally over time. Brake pedal feel could change and braking performance could suddenly worsen, which may lead to increased stopping distance and a higher risk of a crash and injury.

Toyota dealers will replace the current brake master cylinder with a new one at no cost to owners.

2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

The second recall for the Land Cruiser and LX affects 89,700 vehicles from the 2008-2019 model years. The company said both SUVs feature a front passenger seatbelt sensor that could malfunction over time and cause the warning light to illuminate. The sensor may also cause the passenger-side airbag light to illuminate "off" even with an individual present.

Not only could the defect keep the passenger-side airbag from deploying, but the knee airbag and the passenger seat-mounted side airbag may be deactivated. If the airbags do not deploy in the event of a crash, there's a higher risk for serious injury.

Toyota said it does not have a remedy ready for the seatbelt sensor recall, but it is under development. Owners will receive a notification when it's ready no later than mid-February.