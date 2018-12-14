Mercedes-Benz Metris van recalled for leaky fuel hoses

Mercedes-Benz issued a new recall for the Metris van over leaky fuel hoses due to the improper use of a tool to affix the clamp during production.

In documents filed with the NHTSA in late November and published this week, the German brand said 12,383 Mercedes-Benz Metris vans from the 2016-2017 model years are part of the recall. The leaky hose could also be present due to a faulty upper hose part used during production. Mercedes-Benz described the fuel leak as "minor," which occurs at the lower connection point of the transition hose, between the underbody fuel line and a Schrader valve.

Owners may also experience fuel "weeping" at the upper part of the connection hose, which will likely produce a gasoline odor, during a cold start.

Any fuel leak in the presence of a hot engine and ignition source increases the risk of a fire and injury.

Mercedes-Benz said the remedy involves the replacement of the hose and clamp at the lower connection point. In the upper portion, dealerships will install a new house with stronger material from a different supplier to stop the fuel "weeping" problem. All of the work will be completed free of charge, and the brand said it has already fixed the issue within the production process. The proper clamp tool and new hose are in production now.

Owners should look for a notification of the recall no earlier than Jan. 25.