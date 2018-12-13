Honda Pilot recall, Millennials and classic cars, 2019 Toyota Prius e-AWD driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Honda Pilot, Ridgeline recalled over airbag issue

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline and 2019 Honda Pilot are subject to a new recall over concerns that their side-curtain airbags may not deploy properly.

US DoT grants $25M to help BMW's South Carolina plant

A new grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will directly benefit logistics at BMW's South Carolina production plant.

Hertz partners with Clear to streamline car rentals

Car rental giant Hertz and TSA PreCheck rival Clear have partnered to make the rental car counter a less stressful stop for travelers. On Tuesday, the two companies announced the Hertz Fast Lane powered by Clear to speed up the rental process with facial recognition.

1985 Chevrolet K10

Generation X, Millennials take over in the classic car market

For the first time, individuals that make up Generation X and Millennials have surpassed Pre-Boomers and Baby Boomers as the largest share of those interested in classic car ownership.

2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots

Porsche last month unveiled a new generation of its 911, the 992, and today we have a new set of spy shots of the convertible body style.

2020 Cadillac XT6 3-row crossover debuting in Detroit

Cadillac will unveil a mid-size crossover SUV boasting third-row seats at next month's 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e XLE - First Drive - Wisconsin, December 2018

2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e: First drive of 50-mpg all-weather hybrid

Between the unexpectedly wild styling, the very wide model range, the Prius Prime plug-in, and now the all-wheel-drive 2019 Prius AWD-e, it seems that Toyota has opted for a mix-and-match philosophy for the current fourth generation of America’s favorite fuel-sipper.

Tesla to offer full refunds to buyers who miss tax credit cutoff

As we've covered here before, Tesla buyers are facing the expiration of the full federal plug-in vehicle tax credit that the cars are currently eligible for through Dec. 31.

Automakers face big fines in Europe for missing CO2 targets

As global leaders meet in Poland to hammer out details about how to meet Paris Climate Accord targets, a new study shows that European automakers aren't introducing electric cars nearly fast enough to meet European standards—and the delay could cost them.