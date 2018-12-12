2019 Honda Pilot, Ridgeline recalled over airbag issue

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline and 2019 Honda Pilot are subject to a new recall over concerns that their side-curtain airbags may not deploy properly.

In documents filed with the NHTSA in late November and published this week, the automaker said the pillar mounting holes in both the Pilot and Ridgeline may be larger than intended. If the holes are too large, they could prevent the side curtain airbag from properly deploying in the event of a crash. A clip may not hold the center trim panel in place, which could lead to the interference in the event the right side-curtain airbag deploys. Thus, the risk of injury increases and neither model complies with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

A supplier informed Honda that the machine used to create the faulty trim piece was out of specification and created larger diameter holes, the automaker said in government filings. The fault created burrs in the sheet metal, which grinding tools removed. In the process, it left larger holes than needed.

2019 Honda Ridgeline

Only 403 Pilot and Ridgeline models are affected in the new recall from the 2019 model year. Breaking down the figure, 342 Pilots and 61 Ridgeline pickups are part of the recall population.

Honda said owners will be instructed to bring their recalled vehicles to a dealership where technicians will install a bracket on the right-center pillar. The bracket effectively remedies the problem and will hold the trim in place in the event of a crash and the airbag deploys.

Owners should look for notification from Honda no sooner than Jan. 25, 2019.