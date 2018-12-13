Hertz partners with Clear to streamline car rentals

Car rental giant Hertz and TSA PreCheck rival Clear have partnered to make the rental car counter a less stressful stop for travelers. On Tuesday, the two companies announced the Hertz Fast Lane powered by Clear to speed up the rental process with facial recognition.

Clear has rolled out its facial recognition services at many airports in the U.S. Instead of waiting in line for physical verification from the Transportation Security Administration, travelers proceed to a dedicated Clear checkpoint that scans the traveler's boarding pass, face, and irises. Clear costs users $179 a year but allows them to skip ahead to mandatory X-ray machines and metal detectors.

With the latest announcement, Clear members can use their membership to rent a car in about 30 seconds, according Hertz. Members who link their Clear account to their Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty account can simply choose a car at a Hertz location, and proceed to the exit gate. There, a Clear kiosk provides a few prompts and confirms the renter's face and irises with the driver's license on file for the rental reservation and away they go.

Hertz said the technology slashes about 75 percent of the time off of a typical rental-car counter visit for a traveler to pick up their vehicle.

The technology launched at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but more airports will Hertz rental locations will be added throughout 2019. The rental-car company said its locations at Los Angeles International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and San Francisco International Airport are all on deck for Clear technology.