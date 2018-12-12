2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck to be rated as high as 23 mpg combined, Ford says

According to Ford, the 2019 Ranger mid-size pickup truck will return best-in-class fuel economy for gasoline-powered trucks. The automaker said on Tuesday the 2019 Ranger is estimated to return 21 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined.

Those figures are for a two-wheel-drive Ranger, while the four-wheel-drive model predictably returns slightly worse numbers at 20/24/22 mpg. However, the two-wheel drive pickup bests all over gasoline-powered trucks from Chevrolet, GMC, and Toyota. It even matches the Chevrolet Colorado turbodiesel's 23 mpg combined rating. Not only does the Ranger return commendable fuel economy, but the truck's 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine will also tow and haul more than rival pickups. When properly equipped, it's rated as high as 7,500 pounds of towing capability and 1,860 pounds of cargo in the bed, to be exact.

READ THIS: 2019 Ford Ranger specs reveal stout turbo-4 that overachieves

The Ranger hasn't yet been rated by the EPA, but Ford told The Car Connection at a private event that it's confident its internal estimates will match the government's test.

The fuel economy figures should give Ford a strong selling point when the Ranger reaches dealerships next month. The Ranger bowed out of the U.S. market in 2011, but since then demand for smaller trucks has grown substantially. The Ranger enters a tough playing field between the popular Toyota Tacoma, the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado twins, and the upcoming 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

DON'T MISS: 2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck priced from $25,395

The 2019 Ranger will ring in at $25,395 in base XL trim including a mandatory destination charge when it goes on sale in January. Buyers who want 4x4 will have to pony up a tad more than $4,000 more. A fully loaded Ranger will crest $46,500.