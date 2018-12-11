Lyft's awards, Porsche Macan driven, Tesla self-driving cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

Lyft recognizes its most popular destinations in major cities

Ride-share giant Lyft is keeping track of where its customers go. On Monday, it released a list of the most popular destinations in some of America's biggest cities.

Meet the woman who drove a 2013 Hyundai Elantra 1 million miles

Most owners celebrate when their car's odometer turns over 100,000 miles, but for Farrah Haines that was a mere early footnote in the life of her 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Uber, Lyft reportedly filed for IPOs, expect to go public in 2019

The two largest ride-sharing companies reportedly filed for initial public offerings as of last week. Lyft and Uber are said to debut as public companies as soon as the first quarter of 2019.

2019 Porsche Macan media drive, Mallorca, Spain, November 2018

From Motor Authority:

2019 Porsche Macan first drive review: Honed and toned

The corners are blind. An oncoming car, bus, or bicyclist could await on the other side. Please don’t be a bus. The lane is narrow. The SUV I’m in takes up almost all of it. There is barely any shoulder, and sometimes a guardrail sits right on the lane line and threatens to add an unintentional racing stripe to the passenger’s side.

Pininfarina SUV will reportedly borrow Rivian tech

Pininfarina will launch itself into the car business in 2020 with the Battista electric hypercar (previously PF0), but it will follow up its first act with an electric SUV that will reportedly use engineering from American electric car startup Rivian.

Pininfarina Battista is new name of electric Bugatti Chiron rival

Pininfarina Battista is the chosen name of the electric hypercar currently being developed by the new car manufacturing division of Italian design house and coachbuilder Pininfarina.

Tesla Model 3 dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla owners will commute "with no driver input" soon, Musk says

Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla is testing new features on its Autopilot "self-driving" system, that will allow its cars to recognize stoplights and stop signs and negotiate traffic on roundabouts.

Japanese prosecutors charge former Nissan chairman Ghosn, automaker itself

Japanese prosecutors charged former Nissan chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn on Monday with underreporting his income for eight years.

Rivian off-road rally performance car could follow electric pickup, SUV

Rivian announced a new electric pickup and SUV at the LA Auto Show—but apparently the startup electric automaker is so full of ideas it couldn't resist teasing yet another plan.