Three-cylinder powered Ford Focus recalled for clutch slip and transmission fluid leak

2017 Ford Focus
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
December 12, 2018

Ford Focus models powered by the automaker's inline-3 engine and mated to a 6-speed manual transmission are subject to a new recall. 

In documents filed with the NHTSA in late November and published this week, Ford said the models could experience a clutch fracture, which can cause a transmission fluid leak. The presence of transmission fluid near a hot engine and ignition increases the risk of a fire in the affected models.

Just 2,828 models are part of the recall, which provides a sliver of insight into how few 3-cylinder powered Focus models Ford has sold in the U.S. Affected models come from the 2016-2018 model years. Ford said the cars could experience clutch slip, which may elevate the operating temperature and cause the clutch plate itself to fracture. If the clutch plate does crack, transmission fluid could leak. The automaker added that it's not aware of any fires or injuries related to the recall in the U.S. However, two fires have occurred in Europe in models with similar transmissions.

READ THIS: 2017 Ford Focus Review

Drivers may notice an odor or smoke coming from the clutch and reduced vehicle performance if their Focus suffers from the transmission defect. 

Owners will need to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer where the cars will be updated with new software to detect prolonged clutch slip. Dealers will also check the clutch itself for wear and replace the part as needed. For owners who have already replaced the clutch due to this recall ahead of notification, Ford has issued a reimbursement plan. The final date to be eligible for reimbursement is Jan. 28, 2019.

The recall is expected to begin on Jan. 7, 2019, and owners should receive notice of the recall no later than Jan. 11.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed: Big face for Chevy's big pickup truck 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed: Big face for Chevy's big pickup truck
Crossover alternative: 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon to cost $39,895 Crossover alternative: 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon to cost $39,895
All-wheel-drive 2019 Toyota Prius to cost $1,400 more than front-drive model All-wheel-drive 2019 Toyota Prius to cost $1,400 more than front-drive model
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country revealed: Luxury pickup truck goes big 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country revealed: Luxury pickup truck goes big
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.