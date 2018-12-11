Mercedes-Benz recalls number of models over non-functioning seatbelt tensioners

Mercedes-Benz has recalled some of its new models to address faulty sensors that may cause seatbelt tensioners to fail.

In documents filed with the NHTSA last month published this week, Mercedes-Benz said it will recall 5,433 vehicles to fix seatbelts that may not register when an occupant buckles in. The sensor may not identify a driver or passenger as buckled in, which will keep the seatbelt pre-tensioner from operating. If the seatbelt pre-tensioner does not activate in the event of a crash, it increases the risk of injury.

In total, 20 models are affected from the 2019 model year. They include:

- C300 4Matic Cabriolet

- C43 AMG Cabriolet

- C300 Cabriolet

- C300 Coupe

- C300 4Matic Coupe

- C43 AMG Coupe

- E450 Coupe

- E53 AMG Cabriolet

- S450

- S560

- E450 Cabriolet

- E450 4Matic Cabriolet

- E450 4Matic Coupe

- E53 AMG Coupe

- S450 4Matic

- S560 4Matic

- S63 AMG

- S65 AMG

- Mercedes-Maybach S650 4Matic

- Mercedes-Maybach S560 4Matic

The problem stems from switches that may not have been manufactured to specification, due to a "deviation" of sorts at an unnamed supplier. If an owner's particular car is affected, he or she will see the fasten seatbelt dashboard light engage and a warning chime will sound even if the seatbelt is fastened properly.

Mercedes-Benz said it will replace the seatbelt buckles in the recall population and owners will begin to receive notification of the recall starting Jan. 25, 2019. Owners will receive a second notification by mail when parts become available, which may not be until March 2019.