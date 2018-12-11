Lyft recognizes its most popular destinations in major cities

Ride-share giant Lyft is keeping track of where its customers go. On Monday, it released a list of the most popular destinations in some of America's biggest cities.

Called the "Lyftie" awards, the ride-share company delved into its data to find the most visited bar, gym, concert venue, brunch spot, late-night restaurant, late-night neighborhood, and a local spot only found in the specific city. We'll start with one of the major cities for Lyft: New York City.

Riders in the Big Apple took the most local trips to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, while riders were all about Freehold in Brooklyn for late-night eats. Elsewhere, a nightclub, was the most popular destination for a few adult beverages. Across the country on the west coast in Los Angeles, locals hitched rides to Hollywood Bowl to see their favorite artists at a concert venue, the Soho House was the most popular destination for brunch, and theSanta Monica Pier was the most popular local destination in the city's limits.

Things are different when zooming in on less-populous major cities in the U.S., though. For example, Tampa, Florida, riders are all about the Cheesecake Factory for brunch (so are New Jersey riders), and Planet Fitness is the workout facility of choice for riders in Baltimore. Cleveland riders hailed a Lyft to go see their favorite artists in a more intimate setting at the House of Blues, rather than a large stadium like many other cities across the U.S.

Out in Hawaii, riders lined up Lyfts to visit hiker's paradise, otherwise known as Diamond Head; Detroit locals made the most late-night neighborhood trips to Greektown, and in the nation's capital, riders took a Lyft to one local hotspot more than others: the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Search through the awards and find a handful of other cities at the link here.