Mercedes airbag recall, 2020 VW Passat driven, Electric car drivetrains: What's New @ The Car Connection

Mercedes-Benz recalls 104,000 cars over false airbag status error

An computer error that may not tell owners when the passenger-side airbag has been deactivated prompted Mercedes-Benz to issue a new recall for 104,663 vehicles.

Black Friday saw 0% financing return, but don't expect low rates to stick around

As Americans dive deeper into the holiday shopping season, many consumers were tempted with Black Friday new-car deals promoting 0-percent financing.

Meet the woman who drove a 2013 Hyundai Elantra 1 million miles

Most owners celebrate when their car's odometer turns over 100,000 miles, but for Farrah Haines that was a mere early footnote in the life of her 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

2020 Volkswagen Passat prototype first drive - December 2018

From Motor Authority:

2020 Volkswagen Passat prototype first drive review: Playing it safe

When the last mid-size sedan buyer exits the showroom in favor of a crossover SUV, Volkswagen will be there to turn out the lights.

Hoonigan crew turns race car bed into a real car

Remember those red race car beds from childhood? Some even came with a steering wheel attached to let young car buffs live out their racing fantasies.

Porsche launches lifestyle app with access to human personal assistant

Porsche wants to make the lives of 911 drivers even easier with the launch of its Porsche 360+ lifestyle assistant app for iOS. The brand announced the app's launch on Monday, which has the ability to handle numerous tasks and grants users access to a live human assistant.

VW MEB platform

From Green Car Reports:

Electric cars could spell end of front-wheel drive, VW exec says

First it was Tesla, now Volkswagen.

Classic Aston Martin features plug-and-play electric power

Wealthy buyers looking for an electric Aston Martin may not have to wait until the brand's new Rapide E performance car—at least not previous owners who may already have an old Aston Martin lying around.

EPA rolls back emissions standards on coal plants

On Thursday, EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a new rule that will allow coal-fired power plants to emit more than 35 percent more global warming pollution than the current law allows.