Mercedes-Benz recalls 104,000 cars over false airbag status error

An computer error that may not tell owners when the passenger-side airbag has been deactivated prompted Mercedes-Benz to issue a new recall for 104,663 vehicles.

A software and signal error could show that the airbag is on and active when it's actually dormant. Owners who aren't aware of the airbag status are at greater risk of injury if the airbag does not deploy in the event of a crash. In documents Mercedes-Benz filed with the NHTSA in November that were published last week, the company said 16 vehicles are involved in the recall.

The models affected include:

- C300 Cabriolet

- C300 Coupe

- C300 4Matic Cabriolet

- C300

- C300 4Matic Coupe

- C300 4Matic

- C43 AMG Cabriolet

- C43 AMG Coupe

- C63 S AMG Cabriolet

- C350e Plug-In Hybrid

- C63 AMG Cabriolet

- C63 AMG Coupe

- C63 S AMG Coupe

- C63 AMG, C63 S AMG

- GLC300 4Matic Coupe

- GLC300

- GLC63 AMG Coupe

- GLC300 4Matic

- GLC350e Plug-In Hybrid

- GLC43 AMG Coupe

- GLC43 AMG

- GLC63 S AMG Coupe

- GLC63 AMG

All C-Class models affected come from the 2018 model year, while GLC models affected were built for the 2018 and 2019 model years. The luxury brand said the cars involved in the recall feature the Audio 20 head unit and automatic child seat recognition. Other models are not part of the recall population.

To remedy the problem, Mercedes-Benz said all cars will receive updated software that will ensure the issue is resolved moving forward. The recall is expected to begin Jan. 2, 2019, when owners will begin to receive notification via mail.