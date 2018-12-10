Meet the woman who drove a 2013 Hyundai Elantra 1 million miles

Most owners celebrate when their car's odometer turns over 100,000 miles, but for Farrah Haines that was a mere early footnote in the life of her 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Haines' Elantra recently clocked 1 million miles—in just five years.

She's a delivery who puts on about 200,000 annually. According to her story she shared with the automaker, she loves to drive, and turned her love into a career as a delivery person.

Both Haines and the company said the Elantra completed 1 million miles with the original engine and transmission, which is quite a testament to long-term quality. It's unclear if the journey to 1 million involved any major mechanical work aside from typical long-term maintenance, however. Aside from the added protection from a front bumper bar, the Elantra appears unmodified.

The car's digital odometer stopped calculating miles after 999,999, so Hyundai made a special "1M" odometer badge as a small token of achievement for her. She also received a special " million-mile club" license plate from the automaker for the Elantra. And Haines has no intention to stop driving. Her next goal is 1.5 million miles, but 2 million "would be incredible," she said.