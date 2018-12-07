Jeep Wrangler crash test, Mustang adventures, Toyota's hybrid batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Jeep Wrangler fails European crash test

European crash testers gave the 2018 Jeep Wrangler a scathing one-star rating. Europe's New Car Assessment Program said the off-roader earned the poor rating due in part to its lack of modern active safety equipment.

Three VWs recalled over lack of warning when key is left in ignition

A handful of new Volkswagen cars and crossovers are subject to a new recall from the German brand. In documents filed with the NHTSA last month and released this week, VW will recall the Atlas, Jetta, and Tiguan over no warning that the key has been left in the ignition.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country revealed: Luxury pickup truck goes big

We learned Tuesday that the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD Z71 does not do subtle. The 2020 Silverado HD High Country unveiled by the automaker Thursday is no quieter about its intentions than the Z71 off-roader, but its more conventional grille gives the big pickup truck a look a hair less polarizing.

2018 Ford Mustang GT at Palomino Valley’s National Wild Horse and Burro Center

Wild horses, part three: The land of second chances

Cinders from a campfire pop and explode like fireworks somewhere in the desert outside Yuma. They trace arcs toward an infinite number of stars in the ink-black sky above, each its own possible world, an infinite number of futures spinning out of reach in dizzy orbit. The sparks turn to ash, then fall to the ground.

Audi marks 20 years of the TT sports car with special edition

The Audi TT turns 20 this year, and to mark the milestone Audi has a celebratory measure in store for the sports car.

Is the 2018 Mustang GT the end of a performance era?

The V-8 engine has defined American performance since Henry Ford stuck a low-cost flathead V-8 in the 1932 Ford. It made cars faster than their brakes and suspensions could handle during the muscle car era of the 1960s, got choked during the gas crisis of the 1970s, and came on strong again with a return to speed and power in the last 20 years.

2019 Toyota Prius

Lithium-ion vs. nickel-metal hydride: Toyota still likes both for its hybrids

Toyota continues to stay the course with nickel-metal hydride battery cells for many of its hybrid vehicles, even though most other hybrid vehicles from other brands have moved on to using lithium-ion cells exclusively.

Report: Global CO2 emissions at record levels in 2018

Blame China—and India.

Toyota Prius AWD-e: Going light on the rear motor helps it hit 50 mpg

The all-wheel drive version of the Toyota Prius introduced last week at the LA Auto Show earns an astoundingly good EPA fuel economy rating of 50 mpg combined—nearly as good as the 52 mpg earned by much of the Prius lineup (LE, XLE and Limited).