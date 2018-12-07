2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country revealed: Luxury pickup truck goes big

We learned Tuesday that the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD Z71 does not do subtle. The 2020 Silverado HD High Country unveiled by the automaker Thursday is no quieter about its intentions than the Z71 off-roader, but its more conventional grille gives the big pickup truck a look a hair less polarizing.

Or maybe it's because we've grown accustomed to the Silverado HD looks over the last few days. Regardless of trim, the Silverado HD's new look stands in contrast to the Silverado 1500 currently on sale.

The High Country trades the Z71's chrome bumpers for color-matched trim. The Z71's spelled-out Chevrolet branding is dropped in favor of a gold bowtie. Additionally, the High Country rides on chrome wheels.

Other than releasing a handful photos, Chevy didn't say anything else about its new heavy-duty truck.

The automaker's rollout of Silverado HD trim levels is far from complete. Work Truck, LT, and LTZ trims eventually will be available when the Silverado HD goes on sale in mid-2019.

Chevy didn't say how much the 2020 Silverado HD High Country will cost or if it will be available with both a new gas engine and a new turbodiesel V-8 rated at a hefty 910 pound-feet of torque.