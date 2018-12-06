Future dealers, Bullitt's Broadway, VW moves away from gas and diesel: What's New @ The Car Connection

Startup electric-car builder Rivian's CEO sees a different future for dealerships

Rivian made a splash at the 2018 LA Auto Show after it debuted the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV. Although the startup automaker plans for two vehicles that are far outside the norm of legacy automakers, the company's CEO still sees a future for dealerships, albeit a modified one.

What's New for 2019: Land Rover

Tradition runs deep and Land Rover. Unfortunately, that tradition meant—until this year–that advanced smartphone compatibility wasn't something the British off-roaders did.

Three VWs recalled over lack of warning when key is left in ignition

A handful of new Volkswagen cars and crossovers are subject to a new recall from the German brand. In documents filed with the NHTSA last month and released this week, VW will recall the Atlas, Jetta, and Tiguan over no warning that the key has been left in the ignition.

Original 1968 Ford Mustang Bullitt

From Motor Authority:

Bullitt's Broadway Revisited: The two worlds for the iconic Ford Mustang and San Francisco

Across the Nob Hill and Russian Hill neighborhoods of movie history, Frank Bullitt’s battered green Mustang Fastback bounds over hills and through narrow streets. It’s chased by an unyielding and seemingly indestructible Dodge Challenger for more than 10 minutes on film. Through North Beach and Chinatown, near Frank’s apartment at Taylor and Clay, near Coit Tower, around Broadway, the famous chase immortalizes a world of imagination created in two weeks in an editing room.

$150,000 buys a Bugatti Veyron's complete interior

A sum of $150,000 is no insignificant amount of money. One could do many things with that kind of cash, but for the ultra wealthy, that's a drop in the bucket.

This Porsche Carrera GT has just 69 miles on the clock, and it's for sale

Now is someone's chance to own one of the most coveted modern-day Porsches. This particular 2005 Carrera GT's clocked just 69 miles and it's for sale in France.

VW MEB platform

From Green Car Reports:

VW says it is now developing its last generation of gas, diesel engines

Our readers speculate a lot on this site about how long it will be until gas and diesel engines fade out, and the transition to electric cars is complete.

What electric car are you most excited to hear about from the LA Auto Show? Twitter poll results

Pickups and electric cars. Two opposites that haven't been attracted to each other—until now.

VW could use US Ford factories to build its upcoming electric cars

In trade talks in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess revealed the automaker is talking with Ford about using its factories in the U.S., and possibly sharing its upcoming electric car platform the American automaker.