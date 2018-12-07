2018 Jeep Wrangler fails European crash test

Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
December 7, 2018

European crash testers gave the 2018 Jeep Wrangler a scathing one-star rating Wednesday. Europe's New Car Assessment Program said the off-roader earned the poor rating due in part to its lack of modern active safety equipment.

The new Jeep Wrangler didn't offer automatic emergency braking on 2018 versions.

The rating comes even after 2018 Wrangler aced the side-impact crash tests, however. A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spokesperson told The Drive that the Wrangler is safe enough to be sold around the world, and that the "JL got a perfect score on one of the side-impact tests—how many vehicles with removable doors can claim that?"

Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP, said it's "disappointing" to see a new car on sale without active safety features such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control.

DON'T MISS: Read our 2018 Jeep Wrangler review

"It is high time we saw a product from the Fiat Chrysler group offering safety to rival its competitors," he added.

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler will add automatic emergency braking on Sahara and Rubicon trim levels beginning early next year, according to FCA.

If the Wrangler tested featured automatic emergency braking, it's likely the SUV would have received a much higher rating instead of its measly one-star performance. Overall, the SUV captured 50 percent of the maximum points available in the crash test.

Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has tested the new Wrangler in the U.S.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Crossover alternative: 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon to cost $39,895 Crossover alternative: 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon to cost $39,895
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country revealed: Luxury pickup truck goes big 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country revealed: Luxury pickup truck goes big
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed: Big face for Chevy's big pickup truck 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed: Big face for Chevy's big pickup truck
All-wheel-drive 2019 Toyota Prius to cost $1,400 more than front-drive model All-wheel-drive 2019 Toyota Prius to cost $1,400 more than front-drive model
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.