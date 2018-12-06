Audi recalls previously repaired Q5, Q7 for proper fixes

2012 Audi Q5
December 6, 2018

Audi is ready to properly repair a group of Q5 and Q7 crossover SUVs that received an interim fix over a year ago.

The brand filed documents in November with the NHTSA, which released information this week regarding the recall that covers 2009 through 2012 Audi Q5s and 2007 through 2012 Audi Q7s. 

The original recall took place between Dec. 2016 and April 2017 for fuel pump flange that may crack and leak. However, at the time, a shortage of parts led to an interim fix for the remaining models involved in the recall. The temporary solution involved butyl tape to stop the flanges from cracking.

Audi recalls A6, A7, Q5, Q7 to fix fuel leaks: 170,000+ U.S. owners affected

Now, the parts are back in supply and Audi said that it can properly repair the models for good. In total, 5,987 Q5 and Q7 crossovers will need to be brought to dealerships for a final fix. The butyl tape was only meant as a short-term fix and will not stop the flanges from cracking and possibly leaking. A fuel leak in the presence of ignition increases the risk of a fire.

Owners will receive a new fuel pump flange free of charge with butyl tape installed on top of the new part to prevent outside contaminants from cracking the new component. Audi said it will begin notifying owners of the recall no sooner than Dec. 31.

