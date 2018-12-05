Three VWs recalled over lack of warning when key is left in ignition

A handful of new Volkswagen cars and crossovers are subject to a new recall from the German brand. In documents filed with the NHTSA last month and released this week, VW will recall the Atlas, Jetta, and Tiguan over no warning that the key has been left in the ignition.

The recall applies to 2018 and 2019 Atlas crossover SUVs, 2019 Jetta sedans, and 2018 and 2019 Tiguan crossover SUV models that are not equipped with keyless entry. If a driver leaves the key in the ignition, the instrument cluster may not provide an audible warning when the door is open. The failure to issue such a warning means the cars do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for theft protection. The NHTSA says this not only increases the risk of theft but also the risk of a crash.

In total, VW said 73,545 vehicles are part of the recall campaign. By model, 10,109 Atlas crossovers, 37,992 Jetta sedans, and 25,444 Tiguan crossovers are affected.

VW said the problem lies in a "data container" that was not coded properly and will not issue an audible alert when the key is left in the ignition.

To solve the issue, VW dealers will reprogram the instrument cluster with a properly coded data container at no cost to customers. The company plans to begin notifying owners of the recall no sooner than Jan. 18, 2019.

VW did not say if any crashes or injuries have occurred as a result of the lack of a warning.