2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD, Wild Horses, Trump to kill EV credit: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed: Big face for Chevy's big pickup truck

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup truck unveiled Tuesday has a face no driver will forget. Its massive grille, bisected by some of the largest branding this side of a Dreamliner, feeds one of two new engines.

Crossover alternative: 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon to cost $39,895

The Volvo V60 station wagon costs $39,895 and is now available for order as a crossover SUV alternative.

Uber hires former NHTSA official as it seeks to shore up its safety record

Uber, still in recovery mode after a deadly self-driving car crash this past March, has hired a former NHTSA official as it prepares to restart its autonomous car operations.

Velma Bronn Johnston and Ford Mustang (Denver Public Library, Western History/Genealogy collection)

Wild horses, part one: The misfits

Mrs. Velma Johnston typed letters, filed carbon copies, and answered the phone at the insurance office where she worked as a secretary. She dressed conservatively, smiled often, and spoke kindly. She sat with good posture, as good as she was able, as long as she could.

Byton production to start in 2019, US launch slated for second half of 2020

Byton only unveiled a concept of its first model, the M-Byte SUV, in January but the Chinese electric car startup is confident of starting sales in its home market by the second half of 2019 and expanding into Europe and the United States a year later.

Forget E: Lincoln opts for "Grand Touring" to denote electrified vehicles

Lincoln executives spent a lot of time deciding what to call the brand's electrified vehicles, and the winning nomenclature might be unexpected: Grand Touring.

2019 BMW i3

Trump administration plans to end electric-car tax credits

As tax credits begin to expire for some automakers and the electric-car industry begins to lobby to extend them, the Trump administration plans to end them altogether.

Latest climate study says it's already too late

Sit down before you read this.

VW’s new U.S. CEO: The tipping point on EVs is already here

Some executives at major automakers continue to insist that electric cars remain years away from becoming a mainstream reality—and that it’s harder to sell them than traditional vehicles with gas tanks and tailpipes.