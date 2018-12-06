What's New for 2019: Land Rover

Tradition runs deep and Land Rover. Unfortunately, that tradition meant—until this year–that advanced smartphone compatibility wasn't something the British off-roaders did.

That's all changed this year. Every Land Rover adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Additionally, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport finally became available with a long-discussed plug-in hybrid powertrain that allows them to guzzle a little less fuel and to run on purely electric mode alone for shorter distances. The biggest advantage, at least as far as we're concerned? The hybrid models' ability to silently sneak up on, say, giraffes while on safari.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Land Rover showroom this year:

2019 Land Rover Discovery

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility newly optional.

- Updated dual-screen infotainment system.

- Redesigned steering wheel with new controls.

- Numerous minor optional and standard equipment changes.

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport

- Updated infotainment software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Landmark Edition trim level slots between HSE and HSE Luxury trim levels.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

- P400e plug-in hybrid electric version finally arrives.

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility newly optional.

- Adaptive cruise control adds steering assistance.

- Panoramic moonroof newly standard.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

- Updated infotainment software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Redesigned wheels on SE Premium trim.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

- Available with new P400e plug-in hybrid powertrain.

- Updated infotainment software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- More advanced adaptive cruise control system now optional.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

- Unchanged.