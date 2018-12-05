What's New for 2019: Ram

For most buyers, the Ram lineup consists of just one vehicle: a full-size pickup truck. True, the Ram truck comes in more flavors than your local ice cream shop.

The base for those dessert delights was redesigned for 2019 with a new look, a plush and high-tech interior, and a pair of available mild-hybrid powertrains that help it save fuel. The Ram 1500 is in tight supply at dealers, and it's easy to see why.

Elsewhere across the Ram universe, the automaker's heavy duty trucks see fewer changes and its commercial vans gain a few modest updates designed to make hauling the stuff that makes business busy an easier task.

2019 Ram ProMaster City

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Ram showroom this year:

2019 Ram 1500

- Redesigned model available in wide array of trim levels, cab configurations, and engine choices.

- Mild-hybrid 48-volt electric motor and lithium-ion battery available with V-6 and V-8 engines for reduced fuel consumption.

- Available 12.0-inch vertical touchscreen for infotainment.

- Outgoing bodystyle Ram 1500 rebadged as Classic, available in limited lineup for 2019 model year.

2019 Ram 2500

- Not announced yet. Stay tuned.

2019 Ram ProMaster

- New grille design

- Turbodiesel engine dropped.

- Payload increased to as much as 4,680 pounds.

2019 Ram ProMaster City

- Largely unchanged.