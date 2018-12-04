2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD revealed: Big face for Chevy's big pickup truck

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup truck unveiled Tuesday has a face no driver will forget. Its massive grille, bisected by some of the largest branding this side of a Dreamliner, feeds one of two new engines.

The Silverado Heavy Duty's new turbodiesel V-8 puts out a hefty 910 pound-feet of torque, Chevy said, and mates to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Chevrolet was mum on the size of its new V-8 as well as its hauling abilities.

Additionally, the automaker didn't divulge many details surrounding a new direct-injected gasoline engine that will use a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Chevy said the heavy-duty pickup will go on sale in the middle of next year.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

In a statement, Chevy said that the new truck will boast "significant" increases in its towing and payload ratings. The 2019 Silverado HD is rated to tow up to 18,100 pounds in a certain combination of powertrain, axle ratio, and body and bed configurations.

The new Silverado HD diverges further from the redesigned Silverado 1500, which hit dealers earlier this year. The two trucks share no sheet metal other than their roof panels, Chevy said. Both are bold styling statements, to say the least. The Silverado HD's stacked headlights sit under a wide chrome bar with cutouts spelling out the Chevrolet name in big, block letters. From the side, the Silverado HD has more in common with its smaller brother in its squared-off wheel wells and a pair of steps cut into its bed on either side of its rear wheel wells. The Silverado HD's taillights are also similar to those on the 1500, although the massive tailpipe poking out from the HD's rear bumper sets the two trucks apart.

With Ram set to unveil a new heavy-duty pickup soon, the the big truck wars are underway once again. Chevrolet's opening shot explodes on big levels—both in terms of its styling impact and its diesel engine's hefty 910 lb-ft of torque rating.