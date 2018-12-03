Car headlight study, The Ford Mustang in America, Kia Soul EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLT Headlight
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
December 3, 2018

IIHS: Headlights improving, but you'll pay for better tech

More new vehicles than ever offer headlights that create safer situations at night, but the IIHS found consumers will often have to pay more better visibility.

What's New for 2019: Subaru

A redesigned Forester and the new three-row Ascent crossover SUVs headline Subaru's changes for 2019. Don't leave out the rest of the brand's popular lineup, however, as many of its models have new and noteworthy update this year.

Suzuki SX4 recalled over power steering pump failure

Drivers of certain Suzuki SX4 models will receive a notification in their mailboxes in the weeks to come as the company has issued a new recall for the compact hatchback.

2018 Ford Mustang GT

2018 Ford Mustang GT

From Motor Authority:

What does the Ford Mustang mean to America?

A pencil-straight imaginary line connects Portland, Oregon, to Terlingua, Texas, about 1,800 miles, unbending and uninteresting between two disparate towns at near-opposite poles of the U.S.

Wild horses, part one: The misfits

Mrs. Velma Johnston typed letters, filed carbon copies, and answered the phone at the insurance office where she worked as a secretary. She dressed conservatively, smiled often, and spoke kindly. She sat with good posture, as good as she was able, as long as she could.

We built our own 2018 Ford Mustang GT this way; here’s why

Building a 2018 Ford Mustang is a "Choose Your Own Adventure" story.

2020 Kia Soul EV, 2018 LA Auto Show

2020 Kia Soul EV, 2018 LA Auto Show

From Green Car Reports:

Here’s why Kia Soul EV and Kia Niro EV both get big 64-kwh battery packs

One key specification in the 2020 Kia Soul EV that was revealed at the LA Auto Show this week was a bit unexpected: its inclusion of a large, 64-kwh battery pack.

Latest climate study says it's already too late

Sit down before you read this.

Mazda plans new dedicated electric car

Mazda may not have shown an electric car at last week's LA auto show, but it is poised to join the electric-car revolution.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Fiat 500X crossover sports new engine, new nose 2019 Fiat 500X crossover sports new engine, new nose
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class to cost $54,695 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class to cost $54,695
2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover first look: Big SUV doesn't fall far from family tree 2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover first look: Big SUV doesn't fall far from family tree
Crossover alternative: 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon to cost $39,895 Crossover alternative: 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon to cost $39,895
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.