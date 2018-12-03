Suzuki SX4 recalled over power steering pump failure

Drivers of certain Suzuki SX4 models will receive a notification in their mailboxes in the weeks to come as the company has issued a new recall for the compact hatchback.

In documents filed with the NHTSA last month, the automaker said it will recall 18,673 units of the SX4 over a potential failure to the power steering pump. The pump could seize, and result in the loss of power steering suddenly, which increases the risk of a crash.

The recall covers SX4 models from the 2012 and 2013 model years. Suzuki said the recall population was equipped with spool valves and side-plate clearances that are on the low end of the specification range. In cold temperatures especially, the pressure may rise in the power steering pump and cause it to seize. Although Suzuki has narrowed the fault down to specific parts, it told the NHTSA in the documents it has not identified a root cause of the problem.

Suzuki does not have a remedy available nor did the automaker release a timetable for when owners will receive notification via mail. The company will notify the NHTSA when it has a recall prepared and will then begin sending notices to owners.

The SX4 recall follows a second recall Suzuki issued last month for the Kizashi sedan. The model was recalled over the possibility that the fuel tank may crack and leak fuel. Suzuki also said it did not have a remedy available for the Kizashi recall at the time it filed the documents last month.