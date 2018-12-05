What's New for 2019: Hyundai

For 2019, Hyundai begins what's expected to be a two-year shuffle of its popular crossover SUVs. If you're in the market now, you may want to take some notes.

Last year's Santa Fe Sport was dropped and replaced by a redesigned Santa Fe. What was called Santa Fe last year is renamed Santa Fe XL for a short model year before the 2020 Hyundai Palisade arrives to take its place. The company's smaller Tucson was treated to an extensive refresh, and its pint-size Kona gained an electric variant set to be sold in certain markets.

Whew.

Elsewhere, the Hyundai Elantra got new duds, the Veloster was thoroughly redesigned with more of an emphasis on performance, and even the brand's Sonata mid-size sedan saw its trim levels shuffled around.

Double whew.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Hyundai showroom this year:

2019 Hyundai Accent

- Minor feature updates to SE and SEL trim levels.

- LED headlights now included on Accent Limited.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

- Styling update for Elantra sedan with new bumpers, wheels, and LED headlights on some trims.

- Active safety tech more widely available.

- Elantra GT hatchback unchanged.

2019 Hyundai Kona

- New Kona EV electric car available in select markets.

- Minor option package shuffling on standard Kona.

- Automatic emergency braking and two USB ports now standard.

2019 Hyundai Ioniq

- Largely unchanged other than wider availability of active safety tech.

2019 Hyundai Nexo

- New fuel-cell vehicle available in certain limited markets.

- Replaces Tucson FCEV.

2019 Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL

- Santa Fe Sport dropped in favor of redesigned Santa Fe with inline-4 and turbo-4 engines, available all-wheel drive.

- Standard active safety tech

- Santa Fe XL carries over as three-row model for short model year ahead of new Palisade crossover SUV.

2019 Hyundai Sonata

- Trim levels shuffled to include SE, SEL, Eco, Sport, and Limited.

- Wider availability of automatic emergency braking and other active safety tech.

- Sonata Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid largely unchanged.

2019 Hyundai Tucson

- Updated styling inside and out with new bumpers and wheels.

- Turbo-4 engine dropped; standard inline-4 adds power.

- Updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Automatic emergency braking newly standard.

2019 Hyundai Veloster

- Redesigned sports car retains 2+1 door arrangement.

- Standard inline-4 and optional turbo-4, both available with manual and automatic transmissions.

- Standard active safety tech.

- New Veloster N performance model features 275-hp turbo-4 and sport suspension.