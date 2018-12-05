What's New for 2019: GMC

General Motors' truck and SUV brand has big news this year. The 2019 GMC Sierra arrived in showrooms with new styling, a trick tailgate, and fuel-saving features for its engines. There's more to come for the Sierra over the next year or so, too, as GMC fleshes out its full-size pickup truck lineup.

Otherwise, the GMC lineup sees fewer changes of note. The Acadia and Yukon SUVs see some new trim package options added to their extensive lineups while the Cayon mid-size pickup truck gains an updated infotainment system with cloud-based navigation.

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a GMC showroom this year:

2019 GMC Acadia

- New Black Edition appearance package.

- Redesigned wheels for Acadia All-Terrain.

- Four new exterior colors.

2019 GMC Canyon

- Updated infotainment software.

- Parking sensors now available.

- Redesigned wheels on some trims.

- Four new colors.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

- Redesigned full-size pickup truck available initially in base, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, and Denali trim levels.

- Three bodystyles, five engine choices, and three bed lengths will eventually be available.

- Similar to the redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

2019 GMC Terrain

- Largely unchanged.

2019 GMC Yukon

- New Standard Edition Value Package trim level.

- Graphite Performance Edition includes Denali's 6.2-liter V-8 engine.