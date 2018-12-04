What's New for 2019: Chrysler

They say that no news is good news. That may not be the case for Chrysler dealers this year. The automaker's lineup consists of just two cars, a minivan that we liked enough to name our Best Car To Buy 2017, and a full-size sedan.
This year, changes to Chrysler's two models are limited to minor appearance upgrades.
Crossover SUV shoppers still won't find anything new at a Chrysler dealer.
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Chrysler showroom this year:
2019 Chrysler 300
- New black wheel finish on 300S trim.
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
- New S trim package with black interior and exterior accents.
- Redesigned wheels on some trim levels.
- Numerous minor trim package changes mostly on higher-end variants.
Email This Page