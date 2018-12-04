What's New for 2019: Chrysler

2019 Chrysler 300
December 4, 2018

They say that no news is good news. That may not be the case for Chrysler dealers this year. The automaker's lineup consists of just two cars, a minivan that we liked enough to name our Best Car To Buy 2017, and a full-size sedan. 

This year, changes to Chrysler's two models are limited to minor appearance upgrades. 

Crossover SUV shoppers still won't find anything new at a Chrysler dealer.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Chrysler showroom this year:

2019 Chrysler 300
- New black wheel finish on 300S trim.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica
- New S trim package with black interior and exterior accents.
- Redesigned wheels on some trim levels.
- Numerous minor trim package changes mostly on higher-end variants.

