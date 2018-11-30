Volvo GPS recall, 2018 LA auto show wrapup, Tesla Autopilot: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Volvo S90, V90, XC60 and XC90 T8 Twin Engine
November 30, 2018

Volvo issues recall for GPS-equipped models over lack of crash location

Volvo has issued a new recall for a slew of models equipped a GPS antenna. In the event of a crash, the GPS antenna may not relay a crash location, which can inhibit an emergency response, according to documents filed with the NHTSA earlier this month and published Wednesday.

What's New for 2019: Honda

Honda dug deep into its history to name two new models added to its lineup for the 2019 model year.

GM names its president as CEO of self-driving car subsidiary

General Motors has shaken up its executive hierarchy. On Thursday, the automaker said Dan Ammann would leave a top GM post to become CEO of Cruise Automation, its self-driving car division.

2018 LA Auto Show Roundup

From Motor Authority:

2018 LA Auto Show in pictures: The cars, crossovers, trucks, and SUVs you need to see

The calendar year's final major car show felt more like a beginning—not an end.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's engine teased, sales start fall 2019

Behold the slippery snake that will sit atop the nuclear warhead posing as an engine in Ford's next Mustang Shelby GT500.

2020 Porsche 911 configurator now live

That didn't take long at all. Days after Porsche revealed the 2020 Porsche 911 at the 2018 LA Auto Show, the brand has already launched the full online configurator for the sports car.

Tesla Model 3 dashboard in Autopilot testing with IIHS [CREDIT: IIHS]

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla drivers log 1 billion miles on Autopilot

Self-driving systems are like teenage drivers: They get better with practice.

EV Drive coalition begins lobbying effort to save tax credit

Members of the lame-duck Congress all got letters on their desks Tuesday stating why the electric-car tax credit should be revised and extended.

2020 Kia Soul EV has more punch, faster charging, and a lot more battery

At the LA Auto Show, Kia revealed a completely new generation of its Soul—including, once again, an all-electric Kia Soul EV that makes overtures to urbanites who need box-on-wheels utility, affordability, parking ease, and some design flair but also want an electric car.

