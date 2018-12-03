What's New for 2019: Subaru

A redesigned Forester and the new three-row Ascent crossover SUVs headline Subaru's changes for 2019. Don't leave out the rest of the brand's popular lineup, however, as many of its models have new and noteworthy updates this year.

The new Forester shares its looks with the old model, but that's about it. It rides on a new chassis that gives it better handling and a quieter demeanor and its interior is miles ahead. We named it our Best Car To Buy 2019—yes, it's that good.

Subaru's finally back in the three-row market with its Ascent, which looks like an oversized Outback. The Ascent's turbo-4 engine gives it good acceleration and we like its spacious interior.

Active safety tech is now standard on the Outback and Legacy models, while the Crosstrek now offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain that's costly but thrifty. Incremental changes keep the pint-size BRZ sports car just as fun as even. No, there's no turbo. Sorry.

2019 Subaru Forester Sport

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Subaru showroom this year:

2019 Subaru Ascent

- New crossover SUV with standard three-row seating.

- Available in base, Premium, Limited, and Touring trim levels with room for seven or eight passengers.

- Standard active safety tech and all-wheel drive on all trims.

2019 Subaru BRZ

- New Series.Gray special edition limited to 250 vehicles.

- Updated infotainment software for models with navigation.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

- All automatic transmission models now have automatic emergency braking.

- New Crosstrek Hybrid with 25 miles of all-electric range.

2019 Subaru Forester

- Redesigned crossover SUV with more spacious interior, better fuel economy.

- Turbo-4 model dropped.

- Available in base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trim levels.

2019 Subaru Legacy

- Active safety tech now standard on all trims.

2019 Subaru Outback

- Active safety tech now standard on all trims.

2019 Subaru WRX

- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Automatic emergency braking standard on automatic transmission models.

- Revised powertrain and exhaust on WRX STI.