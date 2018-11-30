What's New for 2019: Honda

Honda dug deep into its history to name two new models added to its lineup for the 2019 model year.

The 2019 Honda Passport revives a badge the automaker last offered more than 15 years ago, and it may be just what crossover SUV shoppers want. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the 2019 Honda Insight is a thrifty hybrid sedan that's lighter on quirk than the last model to bare its name, but higher on fuel efficiency.

Otherwise, Honda made active safety tech available on its HR-V, shuffled its Accord lineup, and updated the Civic compact sedan, coupe, and hatchback.

2019 Honda Passport

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Honda showroom this year:

2019 Honda Accord

- Minor trim level changes including deletion of 1.5-liter turbo-4 Touring trim.

2019 Honda Civic

- Active safety tech now standard on all Civics.

- New infotainment system with volume knob and updated software.

- Sport trim level available in more configurations.

2019 Honda Clarity

- Stay tuned.

2019 Honda CR-V

- Unchanged.

2019 Honda Fit

- Active safety tech now available on all trim levels.

2019 Honda HR-V

- Subtle exterior styling changes.

- Active safety tech now optional.

- Manual transmission dropped.

2019 Honda Insight

- New four-door sedan with hybrid powertrain.

- Available in LX, EX, and Touring trim levels.

- Rated at up to 52 mpg combined.

2019 Honda Odyssey

- Unchanged.

2019 Honda Passport

- Mid-size crossover SUV based on Honda Pilot, but with six inches lopped off its rear end.

- Five-seat vehicle with standard front-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive.

- Available in Sport, EX-L, Touring, and Elite trim levels.

2019 Honda Pilot

- Minor styling update outside.

- New infotainment system with volume knob.

- Standard active safety tech.

- Retuned optional 9-speed automatic transmission.

2019 Honda Ridgeline

- Unchanged.