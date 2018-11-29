2020 Kia Soul, 2020 Hyundai Palisade, 2019 Kia Niro EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Soul revealed: the box is back

The quirky 2020 Kia Soul crossover arrived with a new look at the 2018 LA Auto Show Wednesday. This time around, the battery-electric Soul EV gained a major update, too.

2019 Mazda CX-5 nets 25 MPG combined with new turbo engine

Crossover buyers looking for a little more oomph have a new candidate to consider. The 2019 Mazda CX-5 ushers in a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, and its official EPA fuel economy ratings show it will return as high as 25 mpg combined.

Volvo, Luminar make big strides in self-driving tech

Volvo and its self-driving car technology partner, Luminar, said they've made a major advance in lidar technology that helps autonomous vehicles "see" its surroundings like never before.

2020 Hyundai Palisade

From Motor Authority:

2020 Hyundai Palisade crossover revealed: Three-row SUV with family matters

Hyundai's on-again, off-again relationship with crossovers not named "Santa Fe" is complicated.

Audi e-tron GT concept: Audi's take on the Porsche Taycan promises production excitement

“When you do a really wild show car and you follow up with a production car which is not as attractive, people aren’t happy,” observed Marc Lichte, Audi’s head of design, while sitting in the back of the e-tron GT concept. “We wanted to do it the other way around. We do a really amazing show car—and the funny thing is, the production car is as good as the show car.”

BMW says Level 5 self-driving car for public could happen by 2021

Developing an autonomous car ready for the public is a huge task that has consumed tech companies for years, with millions of miles of on-testing that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars. It's not easy.

2019 Kia Niro EV

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Kia Soul EV has more punch, faster charging, and a lot more battery

At the LA Auto Show, Kia revealed a completely new generation of its Soul—including, once again, an all-electric Kia Soul EV that makes overtures to urbanites who need box-on-wheels utility, affordability, parking ease, and some design flair but also want an electric car.

2019 Kia Niro EV rated at 239 miles, on sale soon

At the LA Auto Show, Kia has provided some long-awaited U.S. market details for the Niro EV. Among the most important ones: With a large 64-kwh battery pack, it will offer an EPA-rated range of 239 miles.

Mitsubishi Evo rally sedan morphs into electric crossover concept

Electric power has come to drag racers, hill-climb cars, and Formula E racers. Why not rally cars?