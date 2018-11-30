Volvo issues recall for GPS-equipped models over lack of crash location

2018 Volvo XC90
November 30, 2018

Volvo has issued a new recall for a slew of models equipped a GPS antenna. In the event of a crash, the GPS antenna may not relay a crash location, which can inhibit an emergency response, according to documents filed with the NHTSA earlier this month and published Wednesday.

The brand said faulty software installed in the a computer may cause an error in the vehicles' telematics system. Thus, the GPS won't provide a location in the event of a crash. Notably, cars with the faulty GPS antenna aren't necessarily equipped with a built-in navigation system. The GPS antenna is used in concert with the telematics system to alert first responders of a serious crash. 

The recall affects certain 2017-2019 model year vehicles including:

- Volvo XC90

- S90

- V60

- V60 Cross Country

- V90

- XC40

- XC60

- V90 Cross Country

Owners may notice a few signs that reveal the underlying issue. The GPS may lose its tracking function and upon startup, drivers could see warning messages in their cars' instrument clusters.

Volvo will provide a total software upgrade to remedy the problem for affected vehicles. In total, the recall covers 17,548 cars. Owners will receive notification of the planned recall no sooner than Jan. 7, but Volvo does not have the new software prepared currently.

