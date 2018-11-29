2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class to cost $54,695

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class luxury crossover SUV will haul in its mid-size luxury goods with a starting price of $54,695, the brand announced Wednesday.

The base price reflects a mandatory $995 destination fee, and the figure will plop buyers behind the wheel of a rear-wheel-drive GLE350. The SUV features Mercedes-Benz's 255-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine, which sends power to the rear wheels only. All-wheel drive adds $2,500 to the price for a final tally of $57,195.

READ THIS: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Review

Standard features included on the GLE350 include the company's new MBUX infotainment system with voice control, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and identically sized infotainment touchscreen under a single pane of glass, LED headlights, and a active safety features.

To step up to the all-wheel-drive GLE450, Mercedes-Benz charges $62,145. The trim notably unlocks the brand's smooth-operating turbo-6 engine. In the GLE450, the engine is paired with a 48-volt electrical system to increase efficiency. The EQ Boost, as Mercedes-Benz calls it, can provide up to a 21 hp boost for grand total of up to 383 hp and it can run on solely electric power in light load situations. The engine alone makes 362 hp. GLE 450 models also come with standard all-wheel drive, and both the 4- and 6-cylinder engines pair with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes hasn't provided EPA fuel economy figures for the 2020 GLE.

CHECK OUT: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE first drive review: Outrunning dinosaurs

Luxury buyers will also have one particularly intriguing option to consider with the GLE: Mercedes' active body control system. Mercedes-Benz didn't detail pricing on the particular option but expect a lofty sum for the system. But, the system should provide S-Class like ride behavior in the mid-size SUV. The same 48-volt electrical system also helps power the active control tech, too. Those who don't spring for the fancy control system will find standard coil springs for a firm, but composed ride.

Dealers will stock the GLE350 all-wheel drive model and the GLE450 starting next spring. The entry-level GLE350 with rear-wheel drive will reach dealers in summer 2019.