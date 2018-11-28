North American Car & Truck/Utility of the Year jury announces 2019 finalists

Finalists for the 2019 North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year were announced Wednesday at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

The jury, composed of automotive media from North America including three Internet Brands Automotive editors, narrowed the semi-finalist list to just three cars, three trucks, and three crossover SUVs.The original list of nominees included 46 new or significantly changed vehicles. In September, the jury sliced that list nearly in half to 29 semi-finalists.

Last year's winners were the Honda Accord, Volvo XC90, and Lincoln Navigator.

This 2019 award's car finalists include:

- 2019 Genesis G70

- 2019 Honda Insight

- 2019 Volvo S60

The crossover SUV finalists include:

- 2019 Acura RDX

- 2018 Hyundai Kona

- 2019 Jaguar I-Pace

And the truck finalists include:

- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500

- 2019 Ram 1500

The overall winners will be announced in January at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The Insight, RDX, I-Pace, Silverado, Sierra, and Ram all made it to The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2019 finals. Our overall winner was the Subaru Forester.

Internet Brands Automotive editors Marty Padgett, Kirk Bell, and Bengt Halvorson are members of the top award's jury.