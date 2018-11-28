2019 Honda Passport, 2020 Porsche 911, 2019 Toyota Prius AWD-e: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Honda Passport debuts: Crossover SUV stamps its docs, returns to market

With its 2019 Passport, Honda is back in the SUV game. The automaker revived the long-forgotten Passport name ahead of the 2018 LA auto show Tuesday as a new crossover SUV that slots between its compact CR-V and its three-row Pilot.

2019 Nissan Rogue Sport adds tech, costs $23,235

The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport slides into the new model year with a modest price hike to cover its newly standard advanced smartphone compatibility. The crossover starts at $23,235, which includes a $995 destination fee.

2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: 50-mpg hybrid tech for a new normal

The Toyota Corolla has historically flaunted its frugal credentials. In a sign of changing times, the new 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is angling for a lot more eco cred.

2020 Porsche 911, 2018 LA Auto Show

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S officially revealed: Here it is

After countless spy shots and endless speculation, the 2020 Porsche 911 made its appearance Tuesday evening ahead of the 2018 LA Auto Show.

2020 Lincoln Aviator ready to make a mark in the luxury market

With the reveal of the 2020 Lincoln Aviator at the 2018 LA Auto Show on Wednesday, Lincoln took another next step in its transformation to a contending luxury brand.

2019 Mazda 3 brings premium looks, tech to compact segment

These days, buying an affordable car doesn't mean you have to drive something whose reflection you'd rather not see when passing a wall of glass. This is thanks primarily to brands like Mazda which in recent years has been really pushing the design envelope for non-premium cars.

2019 Toyota Prius

From Green Car Reports:

Toyota Prius AWD-e earns 50 mpg with all-weather treads

If you want one of the highest-mileage non-plug-in vehicles on the market—like the Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq, Kia Niro, or Honda Insight, there’s been one quite significant deal-breaker for many Snow Belt families: All-wheel drive simply isn’t a possibility.

Trump vows retaliation against GM for layoffs

After General Motors announced on Monday that it will kill the Chevy Volt as part of an effort to streamline its lineup, close five factories, and lay off 15 percent of its workers, President Trump took to Twitter to vow retaliation for the damage the layoffs could do to the U.S. economy.

Byton reveals self-driving living-room on wheels, the K-Byte, in LA

Byton aims to reinvent the car by turning it into the next generation iPhone. Other automakers have talked about turning their center screen displays into iPhone-like interfaces, but not the whole car.