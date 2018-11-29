2019 Mazda CX-5 nets 25 mpg combined with new turbo engine

Crossover buyers looking for a little more oomph have a new candidate to consider. The 2019 Mazda CX-5 ushers in a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, and its official EPA fuel economy ratings show it will return as high as 25 mpg combined.

Front-wheel drive CX-5s with the new engine return 23 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined. All-wheel drive variants suffer slightly with ratings of 22/27/24 mpg. On premium unleaded, the 2.5-liter turbo engine produces plenty of power: 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. However, drivers who choose to fill the crossover with regular-grade gasoline will see power drop. The CX-5 makes 227 hp with 87 octane fuel in its tank.

READ THIS: 2019 Mazda CX-5 adds 2.5-liter turbo engine option, new Signature trim level

A handful of crossovers offer punchier powertrains for those that seek more power. Notably, the Ford Escape and Chevrolet Equinox provide their own turbocharged options. Comparing the 2019 CX-5 to the Escape and Equinox's turbocharged engines, the Mazda matches their combined fuel economy ratings for FWD models. The Escape and Equinox return 22/29/25 mpg and 23/28/25 mpg, respectively.

However, since AWD is a popular option for buyers, we looked at fuel economy for each crossover that sends power to all four wheels. Here, the Mazda ties the Chevrolet and is just slightly more frugal than the Ford. The Escape with all-wheel drive and its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine returns 21/27/23, and the Equinox returns 22/28/24 with its own 2.0-liter turbo-4. Both of those are within poking distance of the CX-5's 22/27/24 mpg estimates.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Review

But, buyers who want the most frugality from the CX-5 will need to look at the standard 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-4 engine. While it's down on power (187 hp compared to 250 hp), the engine will help return an estimated 25/31/28 mpg, per the EPA estimates.

If we stick to the king of the frugal crossovers, the Equinox takes the cake. The model's 1.6-liter turbo-diesel engine returns an estimated 28/39/31 mpg. Mazda hasn't made any mention of the long-awaited CX-5 diesel it offers overseas.