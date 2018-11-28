2019 Nissan Rogue Sport adds tech, costs $23,235

The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport slides into the new model year with a modest price hike to cover its newly standard advanced smartphone compatibility. The crossover starts at $23,235, which includes a $995 destination fee.

That price rises from $23,155 for a 2018.5 Rogue Sport, which included a $1,045 destination fee. For less than $100 more, the 2019 model year bundles more active safety technology. The Rogue Sport also gains a new audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The $23,235 price earns buyers a Rogue Sport S with front-wheel drive. Pricing for the rest of the trim level hierarchy follows:

- Rogue Sport SV front-wheel drive, $25,035

- Rogue Sport SL front-wheel drive, $28,955

- Rogue Sport S all-wheel drive, $24,585

- Rogue Sport SV all-wheel drive, $26,385

- Rogue Sport SL all-wheel drive, $30,305

All prices include a mandatory $995 destination fee, and each of the trims reflect minor price increases of just a couple hundred dollars or less for the 2019 model year. One of the largest price bumps, yet still modest, applies to the Rogue Sport SV with FWD. Last year, the crossover started at $24,785 while the new price reflects a $245 increase.

New optional equipment for the crossover includes Nissan's ProPilot Assist driving assistance tech and a Bose audio system with nine speakers. The brand has also added a rear-door alert system as standard equipment for all trims. The system can alert drivers and passengers that something has been left behind when they exit the vehicle via a message on the instrument cluster and a horn alert.

Unchanged from last year is the powertrain. All Rogue Sport models still feature the same 2.0-liter inline-4 engine mated to a continuously variable transmission that makes 141 horsepower.

Buyers will find the 2019 Rogue Sport on sale nationwide now.