US government investigating 2.7M GM trucks, SUVs

The NHTSA opened a probe into 2.7 million General Motors trucks and SUVs over braking ability that may deteriorate over time.

The government agency said it has received 111 complaints that surround the matter and nine of them include crashes drivers attribute to the potential defect. Two of the crashes have led to injuries but the NHTSA is not aware of any fatalities. GM said it's working closely with the NHTSA and fully cooperating and told Consumer Reports Monday that the automaker continues to monitor field reports and data on the affected trucks and SUVs.

The vehicles in question all hail from the 2015 and 2016 model years and include the Cadillac Escalade, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, and the GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL.

The NHTSA said the problem may stem from the engine-driven brake-assist vacuum pump, which helps bring the vehicle to a stop. With time, the part's braking assistance could weaken and lengthen stopping distances. Naturally, longer stopping distances increase the risk of a crash.

Thus far, the NHTSA has not ordered a recall for the nearly 3 million trucks and SUVs, however, it said the current probe may require more analysis, which may trigger a recall. Neither GM or the NHTSA offered any suggestions on what drivers can do in the meantime to keep their vehicles operating normally.

Should the vehicles be subject to a recall, it would make for the second recall totaling over 1 million trucks this year. In September, the automaker recalled 1 million 2015 Silverado 1500 models over an electric steering glitch.