2019 Fiat 500X crossover sports new engine, new nose

The 2019 Fiat 500X crossover will get a new smaller, more efficient turbocharged engine when it goes on sale next year.

The automaker released details about its bestselling crossover Monday ahead of the 2018 Los Angeles auto show. Powering the small utility vehicle will be a 1.3-liter turbo-4 that makes 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque. That engine splits the difference between the two powertrains offered last year: a 1.6-liter turbo-4 that made 160 hp and a 2.4-liter inline-4 that made 180 hp. The lone turbo-4 now is mated to a 9-speed automatic, last year's manual was shelved. The EPA hasn't yet rated the 2019 version, but it should be rated higher than last year's 25 mpg combined for the most popular version.

In addition to a streamlined powertrain menu, the 2019 Fiat 500X will be available in all-wheel drive only. A front-drive version won't return to the U.S.

The 500X is mechanically related to the Jeep Renegade, which also uses the new 1.3-liter turbo-4 this year, but offers front-wheel drive.

In addition to the mechanical changes, the 500X gets a light update on its exterior including new headlights and front bumper, slightly revised taillights, and new paint colors.

The 500X will sport 17- or 18-inch wheels, depending on trim level. Like last year, the 500X will be available in three trim levels: Pop, Trekking, and Trekking Plus trim levels. (Last year's Lounge trim level is gone, replaced with the Trekking Plus trim.)

Inside, the 500X is largely identical to last year's version. A 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment is standard that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice commands. The 500X offers available adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warnings, and blind-spot monitors.

The 2019 500X will cost $25,785 to start when it goes on sale in spring 2019.

