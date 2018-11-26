2020 Range Rover Evoque, Rivian R1T electric pickup truck, LA auto show: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque crossover revealed: Not just another cute 'ute

The new 2020 Range Rover Evoque will be more than just a pretty face when it arrives in the U.S. next year.

NHTSA recalls thousands of child booster, car seats

Parents should double check the car and child booster seats in use for their kids as the NHTSA has issued recalls for hundreds of thousands of them.

Colorado adopts California vehicle emissions standards

Last week, Colorado became the 13th state to adopt California's stringent vehicle emissions standards, which may make the Centennial State ready for a showdown with the Trump administration.

From Motor Authority:

Rivian R1T electric pickup revealed ahead of 2018 LA auto show, R1S SUV coming too

It seems like an electric car startup surfaces every other day, but there's reason to take Rivian a bit more seriously than most.

Nissan, Mitsubishi drop Carlos Ghosn as chairman following his arrest

At a special board meeting held Thursday, directors at Nissan unanimously voted to drop Carlos Ghosn as the automaker's chairman and representative director.

Bruce Canepa says Porsche is the ultimate driver's car

Opinions vary greatly on what makes the ultimate driver's car, but when Bruce Canepa speaks, we listen up. The former professional racer makes the case that Porsche is the best of the best in a new video collaboration with video game "CSR Racing."

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1T all-electric pickup revealed: 400-mile range, 160-kw DC fast charging

With the Rivian R1T pickup revealed this morning, just ahead of the Los Angeles auto show, and the R1S SUV expected to be shown here this week, a Michigan-based electric-vehicle startup called Rivian might have something that’s been a long time coming: the first widely available fully electric light-duty pickup.

Chinese company begins production of solid-state batteries, possibly for cars

As scientists and companies around the world pour years and millions of dollars into solid-state batteries, many disagree on how soon they could make it into cars on the road.

2018 LA auto show preview: 10 green-vehicle intros that matter

Most of the major auto shows, like the Los Angeles auto show, have always had two components: news-making and car-selling. And it’s the second part—the public days—that thrives today.